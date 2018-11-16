Children’s Aid Society hopes to help 300 Hamilton families this Christmas

The Children’s Aid Society of Hamilton is looking to help 300 local families this Christmas.

Last year, with the community’s support, the society provided more than 300 hampers to families in need and youth living independently on a tight budget.

It is the agency’s goal to do the same thing this year.

Donors interested in sponsoring a family will be provided with a list of suggested items, as well as non-identifying family information to assist in personalizing the shopping experience.

All donations should be delivered to the agency by Dec. 7, 2018.

For more details on the program, click here.

Looking to make a difference this holiday season? Consider supporting the agency's Family Sponsorship & Toy Room Programs. We still have over 270 families/youth to match with a sponsor. https://t.co/cMBs6dvwVD #caringcommunity #giving #familysponsorship #HamiltonON pic.twitter.com/xcr65Ur4ew — Cas Hamilton (@CASofHamilton) November 14, 2018