Canada
November 16, 2018 10:35 am

Wild turkey on the loose in Hamilton

By Reporter  900 CHML
A Hamilton resident tweeted a photo of the turkey on Friday morning at Caroline and Markland Streets.

A Hamilton resident tweeted a photo of the turkey on Friday morning at Caroline and Markland Streets.

Ivan McCann
A A

A wild turkey is roaming the streets of Hamilton.

READ MORE: Plow tracker launches in Hamilton

A resident tweeted a photo of the turkey on Friday morning at Caroline and Markland streets.

The city responded by saying its Animal Services team has been responding to calls over the past few weeks about the turkey. However, it has been unsuccessful trying to catch it.

READ MORE: SIU terminates investigation into Hamilton police officer

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Caroline
gobble
HamOnt
markland
ontheloose
Streets
Thanksgiving
Turkey
Wild

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News