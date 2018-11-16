Wild turkey on the loose in Hamilton

A wild turkey is roaming the streets of Hamilton.
A resident tweeted a photo of the turkey on Friday morning at Caroline and Markland streets.
The city responded by saying its Animal Services team has been responding to calls over the past few weeks about the turkey. However, it has been unsuccessful trying to catch it.
