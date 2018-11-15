SIU terminates investigation into Hamilton police officer

Canada
The Special Investigations Unit has terminated its investigation into an incident involving a 28-year-old man and a Hamilton Police officer.

Police were called about a suspicious person opening doors to parked vehicles in the Aberdeen and Cottage avenues area on Oct. 7, 2018.

Officers located a person of interest on the scene and spoke to him, when suddenly, a struggle ensued between the man and officer.

With the help of a civilian, the officer was able to handcuff the man, who was taken to hospital for treatment.

SIU investigators attempted to interview the man on several occasions, but they say he did not respond to any inquiries.

As a result, SIU Director Tony Loparco says he has terminated the investigation into this incident.

