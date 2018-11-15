SIU terminates investigation into Hamilton police officer
The SIU (Special Investigations Unit) has terminated its investigation into an incident involving a 28-year-old man and a Hamilton Police officer.
READ MORE: Victim in triple homicide in Middlesex Centre was 7 months pregnant: OPP
Police were called about a suspicious person opening doors to parked vehicles in the Aberdeen and Cottage avenues area on Oct. 7, 2018.
Officers located a person of interest on the scene and spoke to him, when suddenly, a struggle ensued between the man and officer.
With the help of a civilian, the officer was able to handcuff the man, who was taken to hospital for treatment.
READ MORE: SIU investigating fatal police-involved shooting in Hamilton
SIU investigators attempted to interview the man on several occasions, but they say he did not respond to any inquiries.
As a result, SIU Director Tony Loparco says he has terminated the investigation into this incident.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.