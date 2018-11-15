Victim in triple homicide in Middlesex Centre was 7 months pregnant: OPP

A police media conference on this month’s triple murder of residents from Six Nations of the Grand River has revealed new, disturbing information.

Investigators revealed that one of the victims, 37-year-old Melissa Miller was seven months pregnant when she died.

Family and friends of the victims, police and members of the media gathered in the First Nation near Brantford Thursday morning for an update on the case.

Officers say they found the bodies of Miller, 33-year-old Alan Porter, and 32-year-old Michael Jamieson, all from Six Nations of the Grand River, with a grey 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup on the morning of Nov. 4 in a field near Bodkin Road and Jones Drive in Middlesex Centre, near Oneida Nation.

Police are refusing to say exactly how and when the victims died.

Police also said the pickup truck was stolen. They’re asking for anyone with information about it to contact them so they can establish a timeline of events.

Provincial police have refused to say whether the bodies were found inside or outside the pickup truck that was also found at the scene. But a version of a poster shared on Facebook by Six Nations Police says “the victims’ lifeless bodies were recovered from that vehicle.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-844-677-5050, or Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811. People can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).