Police release poster imploring public for tips in triple homicide investigation

A poster circulated by police is imploring people to come forward with information in a triple homicide investigation near London.

Emblazoned at the top of the red and yellow graphic is the message “Find Our Killer.” Below it are photos of the three victims, found dead more than a week ago near a dead end road that separates Middlesex Centre and Oneida Nation of the Thames.

Provincial police have refused to say whether the bodies of 37-year-old Melissa Miller, 33-year-old Alan Porter, and 32-year-old Michael Jamieson, all from Six Nations of the Grand River, were found inside or outside a pickup truck that was also found at the scene.

But a version of the poster, shared on Facebook by Six Nations of the Grand River, says “the victims’ lifeless bodies were recovered from that vehicle.”

Provincial police say a grey 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup is in their possession. They’re asking for anyone with information about it to contact them so they can establish a timeline of events.

The bodies were found Nov. 4 in Middlesex Centre, near Oneida Nation. Melissa Miller’s obituary says her partner is the late Douglas Hill, whose remains were found August 2017 in Oneida Nation. Hill had been missing since the morning of June 24, and was last seen at Six Nations near Brantford.

A 17-year-old girl was charged with second-degree murder in the case. Postmedia has reported those charges were dropped Oct. 17.

Porter and Jamieson were both laid to rest over the weekend.

“[Porter] was very loved by many people,” said one of his cousins, Laurie Hill.

“We are all going to miss him greatly. He had a smile and laugh that could light up the whole room. It is a great loss for our community and my heart goes out to all the families and friends who are hurting right now.”

In an obituary for Jamieson, he’s remembered for his “big smile and excellent sense of humour,” and also as a father and son.

A funeral service for Miller is being held Monday at 2 p.m. An obituary posted online remembers her as a mother of five children and as a grandmother. The notice says she died Nov. 2.

In a joint statement from Six Nations Council and Six Nations Police, Chief Ava Hill asks that families be granted privacy in their time of grief.

“We are saddened to hear of the loss of three of our community members,” the statement reads.

“Our thoughts now are with the family members and our community agencies are gathering together to provide support to the families and the community.”

