Hamilton seeks more volunteer Snow Angels

The city of Hamilton is looking for Snow Angels to help seniors and people with disabilities with snow removal.

In order to volunteer for the snow removal service, you must be 14 or older, in good physical health and be reliable.

Snow Angel volunteers will receive a winter hat, winter gloves and warm socks donated by Mark’s.

However, due to overwhelming demand, the city says it is not accepting any new applications for clients needing snow removal at this time.

Those who want to volunteer can fill out an online form, call 905-540-5711 or email: nas@hamilton.ca.

