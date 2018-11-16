Canada
Police searching for missing woman in Welland

By Reporter  900 CHML
Niagara Regional Police are trying to locate 20-year-old Marci Clarke.

A 20-year-old woman has been reported missing in Welland.

Niagara Regional Police say Marci Clarke was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, leaving her home in the north end of the city.

Police and her family are concerned for her welfare.

Marci is described as white, approximately 5’4″tall with a medium build.

She has short bluish-grey hair and wears dark-rimmed, round prescription glasses.

She was last seen wearing a grey winter coat with a grey hoodie underneath, black jeans and grey running shoes.

Marci also has a nose-ring piercing in her septum.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to contact police right away.

