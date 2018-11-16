Police searching for missing woman in Welland
A 20-year-old woman has been reported missing in Welland.
Niagara Regional Police say Marci Clarke was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, leaving her home in the north end of the city.
Police and her family are concerned for her welfare.
Marci is described as white, approximately 5’4″tall with a medium build.
She has short bluish-grey hair and wears dark-rimmed, round prescription glasses.
She was last seen wearing a grey winter coat with a grey hoodie underneath, black jeans and grey running shoes.
Marci also has a nose-ring piercing in her septum.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to contact police right away.
