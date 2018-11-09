St. Catharines man reported missing

Canada
Hugh Jones from St. Catharines has been reported missing.

A 65-year-old man in St. Catharines has been reported missing.

According to Niagara police, Hugh Jones was last seen on Tuesday, travelling in his 2011 grey Dodge Caravan with Ontario licence plate CCJN 309.

Police say Jones frequents Tim Hortons. He was last seen wearing a blue button-up dress shirt, brown corduroy pants and brown velcro strap shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Niagara Police service at 905-688-4111.

