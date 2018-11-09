St. Catharines man reported missing
A A
A 65-year-old man in St. Catharines has been reported missing.
READ MORE: Suspected drug dealer on an e-Bike busted in St. Catharines
According to Niagara police, Hugh Jones was last seen on Tuesday, travelling in his 2011 grey Dodge Caravan with Ontario licence plate CCJN 309.
Police say Jones frequents Tim Hortons. He was last seen wearing a blue button-up dress shirt, brown corduroy pants and brown velcro strap shoes.
READ MORE: St. Catharines drug investigation results in 4 arrests
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Niagara Police service at 905-688-4111.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.