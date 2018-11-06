Suspected drug dealer on an e-Bike busted in St. Catharines

A suspected drug-dealer on an e-bike has been busted in St. Catharines.

Niagara Regional Police say the investigation into the sale of crystal meth in the city started last month and since then, officers have observed several suspected drug transactions by an individual on an e-bike.

Police say it led to the arrest of 42-year-old Edward Ley and the seizure of narcotics and cash worth over $10,000.

The accused will appear in court Tuesday on several charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Media Release: Drugs – St.Catharines Drug Arrest – https://t.co/t2855p3dGT — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) November 5, 2018