Suspicious package disposed of in St. Catharines

A suspicious package is being blamed for shutting down a portion of St. Catharines this week.
On Tuesday night, Niagara Regional Police were called to the Lake St. Armoury for a report of a suspicious package.
Upon arrival, officers located the package in question and decided to err on the side of caution by notifying members of the explosives disposal unit.
It was called in to examine the package and determined that it did not pose a threat.
However, during this incident, an area around the package was closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic as a precaution.
