Canada
November 1, 2018 11:50 am

Suspicious package disposed of in St. Catharines

By Reporter  900 CHML

Police say a suspicious package was discovered at the Lake Street Armoury.

Flickr
A A

A suspicious package is being blamed for shutting down a portion of St. Catharines this week.

READ MORE: Elderly St. Catharines man has been reported missing

On Tuesday night, Niagara Regional Police were called to the Lake St. Armoury for a report of a suspicious package.

Upon arrival, officers located the package in question and decided to err on the side of caution by notifying members of the explosives disposal unit.

It was called in to examine the package and determined that it did not pose a threat.

READ MORE: Man stabbed in St. Catharines, police say

However, during this incident, an area around the package was closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic as a precaution.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
armory
Closure
Falls
HamOnt
Investigation
lakestreetarmoury
Niagara
NRPS
Package
stcatharines
Suspicious

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News