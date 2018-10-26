An elderly St. Catharines man has been reported missing.
The Niagara Regional Police Service say 78-year-old Christian Snejdar was last seen at his residence in the area of Oakdale Avenue and Smythe Street at around 11:30 pm on Thursday.
Police and his family are concerned for his welfare.
Snejdar is described as a white male, five feet seven inches, with thin grey hair. He is believed to be wearing a grey sweater with black pants and may have a bandage on his forehead.
Anyone with information of Snejdar’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at (905) 688-4111.
