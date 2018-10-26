An elderly St. Catharines man has been reported missing.

READ MORE: Fate of Grimsby’s hospital returns to front burner

The Niagara Regional Police Service say 78-year-old Christian Snejdar was last seen at his residence in the area of Oakdale Avenue and Smythe Street at around 11:30 pm on Thursday.

Police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Snejdar is described as a white male, five feet seven inches, with thin grey hair. He is believed to be wearing a grey sweater with black pants and may have a bandage on his forehead.

READ MORE: Man stabbed in St. Catharines, police say

Anyone with information of Snejdar’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at (905) 688-4111.

Media Release: Missing Persons – Police Request Public's Assistance in Locating Elderly St.Catha… – https://t.co/JpLqOzgp7m pic.twitter.com/YaJRXcveQC — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) October 26, 2018