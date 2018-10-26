Canada
October 26, 2018 2:30 pm

Elderly St. Catharines man has been reported missing

By Reporter  900 CHML

Christian Snejdar has been reported missing in St. Catharines.

An elderly St. Catharines man has been reported missing.

The Niagara Regional Police Service say 78-year-old Christian Snejdar was last seen at his residence in the area of Oakdale Avenue and Smythe Street at around 11:30 pm on Thursday.

Police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Snejdar is described as a white male, five feet seven inches, with thin grey hair. He is believed to be wearing a grey sweater with black pants and may have a bandage on his forehead.

Anyone with information of Snejdar’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at (905) 688-4111.

