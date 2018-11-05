Canada
November 5, 2018 12:41 pm

Suspected bank robber wanted in Niagara Falls

By Reporter  900 CHML
A suspect is wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Niagara Falls.

A suspect is wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Niagara Falls.

A A

Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Niagara Falls bank robbery.

READ MORE: Suspicious package disposed of in St. Catharines

Niagara Regional Police say a man entered the CIBC branch on Queen Street last Tuesday afternoon and demanded cash from the teller.

After his request was granted, the suspect managed to flee prior to police arrival.

READ MORE: The Winter Festival of Lights returns to Niagara Falls

Anyone with information on the male suspect is encouraged to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bank
CIBC
Falls
HamOnt
Investigation
Niagara
NRPS
Robbery
Suspect
Theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News