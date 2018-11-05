Suspected bank robber wanted in Niagara Falls

Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Niagara Falls bank robbery.
Niagara Regional Police say a man entered the CIBC branch on Queen Street last Tuesday afternoon and demanded cash from the teller.
After his request was granted, the suspect managed to flee prior to police arrival.
Anyone with information on the male suspect is encouraged to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.
