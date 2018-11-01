St. Catharines drug investigation results in 4 arrests

Four people have been arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in St. Catharines, Ont.
Niagara Regional Police Service says the investigation, which involved a residence in the area of Niagara and Church streets where three people were shot as a result of an altercation inside an apartment on Sept. 6, began earlier this summer.
Following surveillance of the residence, a search warrant was executed at the apartment on Wednesday, and four Toronto men in their 20s were taken into custody.
Police say officers also seized a quantity of cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl powder and crystal meth with an estimated street value of $13,500 as well as $1,800 in cash.
