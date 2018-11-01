Crime
November 1, 2018 12:05 pm

St. Catharines drug investigation results in 4 arrests

By Reporter  Global News
Niagara police arrested four men on Wednesday in connection with a drug-related investigation.

Niagara police arrested four men on Wednesday in connection with a drug-related investigation.

Twitter
A A

Four people have been arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in St. Catharines, Ont.

READ MORE: The Winter Festival of Lights returns to Niagara Falls


Story continues below

Niagara Regional Police Service says the investigation, which involved a residence in the area of Niagara and Church streets where three people were shot as a result of an altercation inside an apartment on Sept. 6, began earlier this summer.

Following surveillance of the residence, a search warrant was executed at the apartment on Wednesday, and four Toronto men in their 20s were taken into custody.

READ MORE: Niagara Falls teen accused of making threats against high school

Police say officers also seized a quantity of cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl powder and crystal meth with an estimated street value of $13,500 as well as $1,800 in cash.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cocaine
Crystal Meth
drug trafficking St. Catharines
Fentanyl
HamOnt
Niagara
Niagara Regional Police
Niagara Regional Police Service
St. Catharines
St. Catharines crime
St. Catharines drugs

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News