Niagara Falls teen accused of making threats against high school

Just a day after threats were made against a Hamilton high school, a 15-year-old boy is facing charges, following a similar incident in Niagara Falls.
READ MORE: Hamilton Police investigate weapons related threat to Bishop Ryan high school
Niagara Regional Police were contacted on Sunday about a potential attack at A.N. Myer Secondary School on Halloween.
Uniformed officers attended the school on Monday morning to alleviate any concerns by students, staff and parents.
Further investigation led to an arrest later in the day.
READ MORE: Hamilton school lockdown lasts four hours
The accused is charged with uttering threats and was held in custody for a bail hearing on Tuesday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.