Niagara Falls teen accused of making threats against high school

Just a day after threats were made against a Hamilton high school, a 15-year-old boy is facing charges, following a similar incident in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Regional Police were contacted on Sunday about a potential attack at A.N. Myer Secondary School on Halloween.

We are aware of rumours on social media about a potential threat to the school. Niagara Police investigated and made an arrest. There is no further cause for concern. We take these incidents seriously and worked with police to ensure Myer remains safe. https://t.co/CDjmxiLVM6 — MYERNATION (@myernation) October 29, 2018

Uniformed officers attended the school on Monday morning to alleviate any concerns by students, staff and parents.

Further investigation led to an arrest later in the day.

The accused is charged with uttering threats and was held in custody for a bail hearing on Tuesday.