Snowfall warning issued for Montreal area

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Montreal area, which is expected to see 10-15 centimetres of snow Friday.

A low pressure system has come up from the U.S. and will affect southern Quebec until the evening, according to Environment Canada.

“This marks the first significant snowfall of the season for Greater Montreal,” the organization noted.

Though snowfall amounts may stay below the expected 15 centimetres, the weather service warns that snow will still impact driving conditions.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” Environment Canada stated.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.”

The weather could affect public transport, so transit authorities are encouraging commuters to plan for delays and check travel times before leaving the house.

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.