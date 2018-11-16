Police investigating threats received by multiple schools in southwestern Ontario

Police in southwestern Ontario are investigating a number of threats against schools in the region.

On Thursday, Middlesex OPP said they responded to a call about a threat at North Middlesex High School. According to police, a student showed a staff member what looked like a bomb threat on social media.

The school day was already over and any students still left on the property were asked to leave, officers said. The threat is so far unsubstantiated, but officers continue to investigate.

Meanwhile, police in Sarnia said they were contacted on Wednesday about schools in the public and Catholic school boards that have received threats.

A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the case. Officers said the person is not from Sarnia or Lambton County.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say they don’t believe anyone’s safety is in jeopardy.

More information is expected to be released Friday.