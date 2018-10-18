Bomb threat evacuates Churchill High School

A bomb threat at a Winnipeg high school has landed a teenager in trouble.

Winnipeg police said around 10 a.m. Wednesday, a threatening note was found at Churchill High School in the Riverview area.

About 500 teachers, staff and students were evacuated as a precaution, said police.

Police conducted a search of the building but no bomb was found.

A 14-year-old boy is charged with public mischief and uttering threats.

He was released on a promise to appear.

