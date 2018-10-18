Bomb threat evacuates Churchill High School
A bomb threat at a Winnipeg high school has landed a teenager in trouble.
Winnipeg police said around 10 a.m. Wednesday, a threatening note was found at Churchill High School in the Riverview area.
About 500 teachers, staff and students were evacuated as a precaution, said police.
Police conducted a search of the building but no bomb was found.
A 14-year-old boy is charged with public mischief and uttering threats.
He was released on a promise to appear.
