October 29, 2018 7:48 am
Updated: October 29, 2018 7:58 am

Stratford police lay mischief charge after bomb threat at pub

By Staff 980 CFPL

A 47-year-old man has been charged with mischief after police received a call about a bomb threat at a bar in Stratford.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, city police and the local fire department were called to Gilly’s Pubhouse on Downie Street after someone called 911 about a bomb threat.

Businesses and homes in the area were evacuated.

During their investigation, Stratford police discovered that a man had been removed from Gilly’s a short time before the threat was called in. In a media release, police said the man had told staff he’d be “calling in a bomb threat to ruin their business.”

The 47-year-old man has been charged with uttering threats, breach of probation, public mischief, and mischief.

Police didn’t say whether a device was found.

