Lethbridge police asking public for help with 2 cold cases

The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) is asking for help closing a pair of missing persons cases that have been open for decades.

Julie Ann Derouin was last seen on New Year’s Day in 1980 but wasn’t reported missing until June 1983.

She was 23 years old at the time of her disappearance and would be 59 now.

Police said she moved to Lethbridge from B.C.’s Lower Mainland in 1979.

She was associated to the Ghost Riders Motorcycle Club from B.C. and Washington state – a club that no longer exists.

LPS said their investigation found conflicting reports of her returning to B.C. or moving to Ontario.

There were also reports she was murdered.

Two years after she was reported missing, police executed a search warrant of her boyfriend’s home after hearing Derouin might have been living there.

LPS said no trace of her was found.

Police have not determined whether Derouin walked away from her life or was the victim of foul play.

Theodore Milde was reported missing on Feb. 18, 1993.

A friend found a note and Milde’s keys inside his mailbox.

The note said where Milde’s car could be found and told the friend to go to Milde’s house to grab some possessions he wanted the friend to have.

Police searched Milde’s home and found other notes. Officers also found his car on 28 Street North just outside the city limits where the note said it would be.

LPS said there were footprints in the snow leading into the coulees, but after searching for weeks, police weren’t able to find him.

Police said Milde hasn’t had any contact with family or friends since 1993.

Investigators suggest the evidence points to the conclusion Milde took his own life, but his body has never been found.

LPS solved a 30-year-old missing persons cold case last year.

A pair of Lethbridge sisters were found to be living in the U.S. after last being seen in the mid-1980s.

Police said Anna and Kym Hakze were found thanks to fingerprint identification.

LPS said it won’t reveal the location of missing persons to anyone for their protection.

Police hope modern-day communication tools like social media will help lead them to closing both of these cold cases.