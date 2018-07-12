Divers no longer being used in search for missing Lethbridge teen

After six days of searching for a missing Lethbridge teen on the Oldman River, the city has announced divers will no longer be used in the search.

READ MORE: Search for teen swept into Oldman River now a recovery mission: Lethbridge deputy fire chief

Divers with the Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services water rescue team have been searching the river since Friday night when 14-year-old Mason Soderstrom was swept into the river.

“This is obviously not the outcome we had hoped for thus far,” deputy chief Dana Terry said. “Our crews have been working tirelessly to find this young man and help to bring closure to his family.

“At this point, we will be ceasing our dive efforts to transition into a surface recovery search.”

Emergency crews were called at around 7:40 p.m. Friday when two teens were in the river and one of them was struggling to get out.

READ MORE: Search team using sonar to find teen swept up in Oldman River

The second teen and an adult who was with them tried to pull him out of the water, but the current was too strong.

The city said the surface search will involve scanning the river and searching the shoreline.

Alexander Wilderness Park will remain closed while the search continues.

– With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News