Canada
July 12, 2018 11:47 am

Divers no longer being used in search for missing Lethbridge teen

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Family and friends have identified the missing teen swept away by the Oldman River in Alexander Wilderness Park on Friday night. Friends have set up a gofundme page to help the family of the 14-year-old while the recovery mission continues. Malika Karim reports.

A A

After six days of searching for a missing Lethbridge teen on the Oldman River, the city has announced divers will no longer be used in the search.

READ MORE: Search for teen swept into Oldman River now a recovery mission: Lethbridge deputy fire chief

Divers with the Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services water rescue team have been searching the river since Friday night when 14-year-old Mason Soderstrom was swept into the river.

“This is obviously not the outcome we had hoped for thus far,” deputy chief Dana Terry said. “Our crews have been working tirelessly to find this young man and help to bring closure to his family.

“At this point, we will be ceasing our dive efforts to transition into a surface recovery search.”

Emergency crews were called at around 7:40 p.m. Friday when two teens were in the river and one of them was struggling to get out.

READ MORE: Search team using sonar to find teen swept up in Oldman River

The second teen and an adult who was with them tried to pull him out of the water, but the current was too strong.

The city said the surface search will involve scanning the river and searching the shoreline.

Lethbridge dive team

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Service’s dive team returns to Alexander Wilderness Park for day two in the search for a missing teen who was swept up in the Old Man River on Friday.

Kyle Benning / Global News
dana terry

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services’ Deputy Fire Chief Dana Terry said the Water Rescue Team is using sonar to try and locate the missing teen who was swept by the Oldman River on Friday.

Kyle Benning / Global News

Alexander Wilderness Park will remain closed while the search continues.

– With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alexander Wilderness Park
Lethbridge Fire and Rescue
Lethbridge Oldman River
Lethbridge teenager Oldman River
Mason Soderstrom
Mason Soderstrom Oldman River
Missing Lethbridge teen
Oldman River
Oldman River drowning
Oldman River teen drowned

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News