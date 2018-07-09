Search team using sonar to find teen swept up in Oldman River

Rescue teams are set up for the third full day in the search for a missing teen after he was swept by the Oldman River on Friday – this time with a new tool at their disposal.

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Service’s Water Rescue Team is using sonar to try and find where he is.

READ MORE: Emergency crews search Oldman River looking for missing teen swept into the water

Deputy Chief Dana Terry said the technology has given them a few leads and the team would be following up in those areas more closely on Monday.

He said there are seven members of the rescue team searching the Oldman and scouring the river floor.

“There’s no question – they would like to go longer and harder. But their bodies can only take so much and they’re tired as well. We’re going into Day 3 now. So we’ll have to re-evaluate what happens today and see where we go from there,” he said.

Terry added it’s even harder on crews when they are called out to help a child in need.

“That is definitely weighing on them. They’re trying to be in good spirits … they want to give the family closure as well. A lot of our staff have their own kids. It does hit home for them.”

Alexander Wilderness Park remains closed to the public while the team continues its search.

First responders were alerted to the case around 7:40 p.m. on Friday night when police say two youths were in the river and one of them struggled to get out.

READ MORE: Search for teen swept into Oldman River now a recovery mission: Lethbridge deputy fire chief

The second teen and an adult who was with them tried to pull him out of the water, but the current was too strong.

On Saturday, Terry said it’s unlikely the teen would’ve survived after not being found and classified it as a recovery mission.

— With files from Liam Nixon and Tom Roulston