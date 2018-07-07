Emergency crews search Oldman River in search for missing teen swept into the water

Lethbridge police have confirmed they’re assisting emergency crews in the search for a teen who was swept into the Oldman River Friday evening.

The Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services Water Rescue Team and divers are currently searching the river near the Alexander Wilderness Park and Pavan Park along with the help of a police drone.

Police said the call came in around 7:40 p.m.

Two youths were in the river, one of whom began to struggle getting out.

An adult who was with them also entered the water and tried to help the struggling boy who was swept down the river.

Police say crews are also searching the river banks.

The age of the youth has not been confirmed.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and say they will provide an update as soon as possible.