Missing Lethbridge man found dead in Waterton Lakes National Park

There was a tragic end in the search for a missing Lethbridge man who hadn’t been seen or heard from in more than two weeks.

Pincher Creek RCMP said Monday the body of 23-year-old Samson Mandefro was found in Upper Waterton Lake on Saturday.

“An autopsy is being completed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary, and the investigation into the cause of his death continues,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Mandefro was last seen in Waterton Lakes National Park on Aug. 9 and last heard from on Aug. 10.

Family and friends are desperate to find Samson Mandefro.