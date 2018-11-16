Crime
November 16, 2018

Dramatic video shows murder suspect run over by police after exchange of fire

Dramatic video has been released of the moment a police cruiser struck a murder suspect who was running across open highway lanes and shooting at police.

Adam Nolin, 33, was apprehended by the Grand Rapids Police Department on Sept. 28, a day after his girlfriend was found dead. Video of the incident appears to show Nolin fire multiple shots toward a host of police vehicles as he runs across open lanes of U.S. Highway 131.

A police cruiser could be seen pulling up behind the suspect but the moment of impact was edited out of the video provided by authorities. The Detroit Free Press reports that no officers or civilians were harmed while Nolin suffered wounds to his face and arm.

 

A damaged pickup truck sits on northbound U.S. 131 after a police-involved shooting on the S-Curve in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.

Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP

A day earlier, police say 27-year-old Tia Randall was fatally shot at a mobile home park in the nearby community of Wyoming.

Nolin was charged with open murder in October. He was initially charged with assault with intent to murder, fleeing and eluding, and weapons charges in connection with the police chase.

— With files from the Associated Press

