Injured teammate inspires the Westport Rideaus to first place

Despite some early season adversity, the Westport Rideaus are in first place in the Richardson Division of the Central Junior B Hockey League.

On Sept. 24, Callum Maybury was involved in a tragic car accident on his way home from practice. He was taken to Kingston General Hospital with severe head and upper body injuries.

The 16-year-old defenceman has since been transferred to the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa where he remains today.

“He’s always in our thoughts and prayers,” said Rideau’s defenceman Matthew Seed from Newboro.

“His jersey is with us in the dressing room and behind the bench, come game time. He’s fighting hard in the hospital for us, so we’re doing the same for him and playing as hard as we can.”

The Rideaus are in a battle for top spot in their division. They’re currently in first place, but it’s only a one-point cushion over the Carleton Place Canadians, Perth Blue Wings and Arnprior Packers.

“Starting the season was a rough time,” said Michael Anson, one of the team’s top scorers.

“We got together after the accident and had a team moment,” added Anson, a Westport native.

“It brought us closer together as a team. It reminded us that hockey is just a game, Callum’s accident was tragic but we have to move forward,” Anson said.

“Our coaches, Jeff Snow, Tanner Casselman and Mike ‘Bundy’ Seed have done a commendable job dealing with the situation. It’s not easy, our focus is hockey, but Callum will be with us for the rest of the season. We’re playing extremely well and look forward to getting even better before the playoffs start next February.”

The Rideau’s look forward to a couple of home games. On Friday, they will face-off against the Athens Aeros and then on Nov. 23, the Ottawa-West Golden Knights stop off at the Westport Community Centre on Spring Street. Both games will start at 8 p.m.