Lions seek momentum for CFL’s West semifinal

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CALGARY – The B.C. Lions conclude their CFL regular season against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, but their playoff path is set as host of the West Division semifinal.

B.C. fell 32-13 to the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, but the Lions (10-7) had already clinched second in the West when the Edmonton Elks beat the Blue Bombers the previous evening.

So B.C.’s player management was at the forefront Saturday in Calgary.

Quarterback Nathan Rourke, the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player last season, was among the Lions whose load got lighter as the game progressed.

Rourke was taken out of the game after completing eight of 11 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown pass in the first half.

His backup Kaidon Salter was 6-for-14 for 113 yards and was intercepted once in the second half.

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B.C.’s top two receivers, Keon Hatcher Sr. and Justin McInnis, both sat out snaps.

Lions head coach Buck Pierce was cagey about his plans for player deployment Friday against the Blue Bombers.

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“We’ll see,” was all Pierce said.

Salter sees Friday’s game against Winnipeg as a chance to showcase his talent, if given the opportunity to play.

“Once I’m in the game, it should look no different from when Rourke’s in the game,” said Salter.

With nothing at stake for B.C. against Winnipeg, Pierce still expects a complete effort from his team in order to carry momentum into the division semifinal Oct. 31 in Vancouver.

“We need to be playing better football down the stretch and that’s the message to the guys,” said Pierce.

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The Lions beat the Blue Bombers in their lone meeting so far this season, which was a 35-19 victory July 30 in Winnipeg.

“You just want to go out there and play as a team and play to the best of your ability,” said Salter. “Just stay together, stick together, just keep on being one, being one brotherhood.”

Salter said his focus is on the final game of the regular season before he thinks about the playoffs.

The Lions have been the hottest team in the CFL after a 1-5 start. They’d won nine of 10 heading into Saturday’s game.

B.C. awaits their West semifinal opponent, which could be Winnipeg, Calgary or the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Lions will have the support of the Stampeders and their fans Friday versus Winnipeg because Calgary’s playoff fate relies on a Blue Bombers loss.

Stampeders coach and general manager Dave Dickenson hoped Pierce would play his starters against Winnipeg.

“I’ll be lobbying to say ‘hey, you don’t want to go into playoffs on a losing streak, a two-game losing streak,'” Dickenson said.

The Lions seek a playoff win at home and again Nov. 7 in the West final in Edmonton to reach their first Grey Cup game since 2011 when B.C. won it as the host team.

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“There’s a lot to clean up and we’re just excited to get back to work,” Pierce said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2026.