Support floods in for critically injured Westport Rideaus hockey player

Almost $1,000 an hour flooded into an online fundraising campaign set up over the weekend for the family of a young southeastern Ontario hockey player who was critically injured in a collision.

According to a GoFundMe page, 16-year-old Callum Maybury remains in the intensive care unit at Kingston General Hospital following a single vehicle crash on County Road 42 in near Westport Ont., a small cottage town 45 minutes north of Kingston.

The story published on the fundraising platform says the teen, who plays for the Westport Rideaus Junior B hockey team, suffered severe head and upper body injuries.

On September 24, @WestportRideaus Callum Maybury was involved in a tragic car accident on his way home from hockey practice. He remains in critical condition in Kingston General Hospital. #JustPray Please Help: https://t.co/IhNxgjgTjV pic.twitter.com/LCUgDEIdrZ — CCHL2 (@CCHLTier2) October 1, 2018

Police were called to the scene, west of Noonan Road, at 9:30pm on Sept. 24.

According to the OPP, a 16-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle after the 17-year-old male driver lost control and rolled into the ditch.

The driver, from North Grenville, sustained minor injuries while a second passenger, an 18-year-old male from Lombardy, was not injured.

The GoFundMe page says the accident happened after all three were returning home from hockey practice.

OPP did not respond to request for further detail.

The GoFundMe page for the Maybury family was launched on Saturday Sept. 29 with a goal of raising $10,000. As of Monday morning, donations had reached $20,000.

The Westport Rideaus postponed their home games over the weekend due to the collision, according to their Twitter account.

Due to the events earlier this week we have postponed our 2 home games this weekend and will be rescheduled for a later date. We will look and need your support in the coming weeks. #JustPray #CM12 — Westport Rideaus (@WestportRideaus) September 28, 2018