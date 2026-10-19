Senators sign head coach Green to extension

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OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators have signed head coach Travis Green to a multi-year contract extension, the NHL club announced on Monday.

The deal will run through the 2030-31 season.

Assistants Nolan Baumgartner, Ben Sexton and Mike Yeo as well as goaltending coach Justin Peters also received multi-year contract extensions.

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The 55-year-old Green was named the Senators’ 14th head coach in franchise history on May 7, 2024. His team is off to a 6-3-0 start to the season.

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Last Thursday, the Castlegar, B.C., native earned his 95th victory behind the Ottawa bench in a 2-1 shootout win over the New York Islanders, moving into a tie for fifth on the franchise’s all-time list.

Green has led the Senators to the playoffs in each of his first two seasons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2026.