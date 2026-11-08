Coronato scores OT winner, Flames beat Flyers 4-3

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CALGARY – Matt Coronato scored the overtime winner for the Calgary Flames in a 4-3 win over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

Zane Parekh, Zach Whitecloud and Joel Farabee, while short-handed, also scored for the Flames (8-9-1). Yegor Sharangovich had two assists.

Flames goalie Devin Cooley, in his first game back after missing five with a lower-body injury, made 32 saves for the win.

Denver Barkey, Noel Acciari and Owen Tippett scored for Philadelphia (4-10-5), while Sean Couturier added two assists. Goalie Dan Vladar stopped 22 shots in the loss.

Farabee’s short-handed goal on a breakaway tied the game midway through the third period.

Tippett corralled a rebound in the slot, spun and fired the puck by Cooley for a go-ahead, power-play goal at 15:07 of the second period while Parekh served a hooking penalty.

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Acciari in the slot redirected a Nick Seeler shot by a screened Cooley at 2:16 for a 2-1 Flyers’ lead.

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Calgary countered at 5:59 when Whitecloud threaded a shot through traffic to beat Vladar for the defenceman’s first goal as a Flame.

Parekh weaved past Trevor Zegras and Tippet at the top of the zone to score top corner on Vladar at 15:26 of the first period.

Barkey scored for the Flyers at 12:46 on a rebound. Parekh collided with Couturier in the neutral zone and went down as the Flyers cashed a three-on-one.

TAKEAWAYS

Flyers: Couturier reached 367 career assists to move past Rob Brind’Amour into eighth on the Flyers’ all-time assist list. The captain’s 54th career multi-assist game tied John LeClair for 14th all-time. Barkey scored his second goal and earned his third point in three games. Jamie Drysdale’s assist on Barkey’s goal was his sixth assist in four games since Nov. 1.

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Flames: The team announced earlier Sunday that top defenceman Kevin Bahl was out for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon and required surgery. Parekh’s seventh career goal moved him into fifth all-time in Flames goals by a defenceman aged 20 or under behind Dion Phaneuf (19), Paul Reinhart (17), Derek Morris (16) and Al MacInnis (12). Farabee scored in a sixth consecutive home game.

KEY MOMENT

The Flames generated a three-on-one finished by Coronato with 52 seconds remaining in overtime.

KEY STAT

Calgary has won 62 consecutive games when scoring four or more goals, which ranks second behind the New York Rangers, who won 65 straight games between 2011 and 2014.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Visit the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

Flames: Host the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2026.