Flames d-man Bahl suffers season-ending injury

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CALGARY – The Calgary Flames say defenceman Kevin Bahl will have season-ending surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The NHL team announced the news on Sunday, saying the 26-year-old blue liner will be placed on injured reserve.

Bahl picked up the injury on Friday ahead of Calgary’s game against the Anaheim Ducks. Joel Hanley took his place in the lineup as the Flames fell 5-3.

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Bahl last played on Wednesday, logging 20 minutes and 51 seconds of ice time in Calgary’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken.

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The six-foot-six, 230-pound defenceman from New Westminster, B.C., has one goal, one assist and 12 penalty minutes over 16 games for the Flames this season.

He had four goals, 14 assists and 47 penalty minutes for the team over the 2025-26 campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2026.