Fire breaks out at student residence in Peterborough’s west end

Fire ripped through the top floor a student residence in Peterborough’s west end on Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded just before 1:30 p.m. to the student complex on Spillsbury Drive.

BREAKING: @PtboFireRescue are on scene of a structure fire on Spillsbury Drive in the south end. Here's some earlier video from when I first arrived #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/vyKELBGgZ6 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 15, 2018

The complexes in the area are commonly used as student housing for the nearby Fleming College campus.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire to a top floor unit. There are concerns that nearby residences may have to be evacuated due to excess smoke.

Property manager Sabrina Hepp confirmed with Global Peterborough that no one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

— More to come

Fire crews have extinguished a fire here in the top floor level of a town home on Spillsbury Dr. across from Clancy Cr. It’s. student residence & property mgr says nobody was home at the time of the fire. pic.twitter.com/0QWjdzijSe — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) November 15, 2018