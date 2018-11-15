Canada
Fire breaks out at student residence in Peterborough’s west end

Fire broke out at a student residence on Spillsbury Drive in Peterborough on Thursday. No one was in the building at the time.

Fire ripped through the top floor a student residence in Peterborough’s west end on Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded just before 1:30 p.m. to the student complex on Spillsbury Drive.

The complexes in the area are commonly used as student housing for the nearby Fleming College campus.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire to a top floor unit. There are concerns that nearby residences may have to be evacuated due to excess smoke.

Property manager Sabrina Hepp confirmed with Global Peterborough that no one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

— More to come

