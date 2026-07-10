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Canada

Police seize nearly $6K in baby formula, hygiene products after fraud arrest

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted July 10, 2026 12:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Peel Regional Police bust crime ring trading stolen baby formula, vitamins for drugs'
Peel Regional Police bust crime ring trading stolen baby formula, vitamins for drugs
RELATED: Peel Regional Police bust crime ring trading stolen baby formula, vitamins for drugs – Jul 28, 2025
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A man is facing multiple charges after trying to use fraudulent payment methods to purchase thousands of dollars’ worth of baby formula and feminine hygiene products in Whitby, Ont., according to Durham police.

Officers were called to a Real Canadian Superstore on Taunton Road West around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday after loss prevention staff reported a man attempting to make purchases using fraudulent payment methods, the Durham Regional Police Service said in a news release.

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Officers located the 21-year-old suspect inside the store and arrested him at the scene.

Police allege he had also attempted to fraudulently purchase a quantity of baby formula, feminine hygiene products and other goods earlier that day at the Real Canadian Superstore in Ajax.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle was later found in the parking lot with two different licence plates attached.

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A search of the vehicle uncovered more than $5,700 worth of baby formula and feminine hygiene products, as well as a replica handgun, police said.

The man, from Vaughan, Ont., has been charged with fraud over $5,000, unauthorized use of credit card data and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was released on an undertaking. The allegations have not yet been proven in court.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact authorities or Crime Stoppers.

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