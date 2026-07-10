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Canada

Young P.E.I. paramedic who died in ambulance crash described as ‘beacon of light’

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2026 11:31 am
1 min read
Jenna Croucher and her father Robin Croucher, education minister of PEI, are shown in this handout photo. Jenna Croucher, a paramedic in Prince Edward Island, died when the ambulance she was in collided with a transport truck on July 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Robin Croucher. View image in full screen
Jenna Croucher and her father Robin Croucher, education minister of PEI, are shown in this handout photo. Jenna Croucher, a paramedic in Prince Edward Island, died when the ambulance she was in collided with a transport truck on July 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Robin Croucher.
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One of the Prince Edward Island paramedics who died in an ambulance crash earlier this week is being remembered as a loving daughter and trusted coworker.

Jenna Croucher, 23, was among three people who died Tuesday in the collision on a New Brunswick highway, west of the Confederation Bridge.

The paramedic’s father, P.E.I. Education Minister Robin Croucher, says his daughter was a “rare beacon of light” who had the ability to connect with people of all ages and backgrounds.

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Robin Croucher says that later today he’ll lead part of a procession of vehicles, including fire trucks, as his daughter’s body is returned to the Island from a hospital in Saint John, N.B.

Tributes are also coming in for Jenna Croucher’s colleague, Mike MacKenzie, who was driving the ambulance when the crash occurred.

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A social media post from the IWK Hospital Foundation in Halifax says MacKenzie was a dedicated volunteer who was passionate about health care.

The patient in the ambulance, who also died in the crash, has not been identified.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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