Hamilton man accused trying to burn down building
Hamilton police have arrested a man who they say was trying to burn down a building in Hamilton.
Around 230 p.m. Tuesday, Hamilton police were called to a duplex on Cannon Street East, where fire crews had received reports of a strong gasoline smell inside.
The building was evacuated, but police say a man living inside one of the apartments refused to leave and locked himself inside.
Police say once inside the apartment, they discovered puddled gasoline on the floor and walls.
Police say their investigation showed the man had been involved in an earlier argument with another tenant and made threats to burn down the building.
The man was located standing outside the residence and was charged with mischief endangering life and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.
