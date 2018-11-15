Alberta energy firms split on call for government-imposed oil production cuts

Oilsands and refining giants Suncor Energy Inc. and Husky Energy Inc. are rejecting a call by rival Cenovus Energy Inc. for government-imposed production cuts to reduce an oversupply of oil in Alberta linked to steep price discounts.

Suncor spokeswoman Sneh Seetal says the company has no exposure to the “differential” between Western Canadian Select bitumen-blend crude and New York-traded West Texas Intermediate and therefore shouldn’t have to reduce its production.

She says the company’s position is that the market should operate freely and that Suncor should be allowed to benefit from the refineries and upgraders it has built and the pipeline space it has contracted that insulate it from local price discounts.

READ MORE: Natural resources minister says new pipelines are the answer to oil price problems

Husky spokeswoman Kim Guttormson says her company also believes in a “market-based solution,” noting that intervention entails economic and trade risk for Canada.

READ MORE: B.C. researcher argues anti-Alberta oil campaigns about protecting U.S. interests, not environment

In a report, analyst Phil Skolnick of Eight Capital says the temporary cuts suggested by Cenovus and supported by some other producers of bitumen would work to clear clogged storage and quickly reduce price discounts on Alberta oil to the benefit of the province.

But he adds that he expects discounts to moderate as companies voluntarily reduce output, crude-by-rail exports rise, U.S. refineries come back on line after fall maintenance shutdowns and the 80,000-barrel-per-day Sturgeon Refinery begins processing bitumen early next year.

READ MORE: Sturgeon Refinery won’t be running until end of 2018, adding to Alberta heavy oil price discount woes

When asked Wednesday about Cenovus’ proposal, Alberta’s minister of economic development and trade said no options have been ruled out — or in.

“We are engaging with industry leaders,” Deron Bilous said, “and so we’re looking at a number of approaches.”

He said the premier, finance minister and himself are having ongoing meetings with oil and gas executives.

“We’ll have more to say on this in the near future,” Bilous added. “We’re considering all our options at the moment and appreciate that different voices are bringing forward different possible ways to try and correct the differential.”

Environment Minister Shannon Phillips was also asked if the province should cut back oil production to help reduce the discount.

“There are some producers for whom that would be a good thing and there are others it would not,” Phillips said.

“So the provincial government needs to look at the whole picture and the whole economy and in particular we need to make sure we are doing the right thing for the people who are working in the oil and gas industry,” she said.

“We need to take that 360 view of the whole industry and that is an extremely big stick… and would be an unprecedented move in a lot of ways. So it is not something we would take lightly.”

READ MORE: Alberta unveils ‘real-time lost-revenue counter’ amid pipeline delays

Skolnick estimates recent WCS-WTI heavy oil discounts, if held for a year, would equate to an Alberta royalty loss of about $4 billion, an oil industry-related Canadian federal income tax loss of about $13 billion and an annual U.S. federal income tax gain of about $12 billion from higher U.S. refining earnings.

— With files from Global’s Emily Mertz

Watch below – Jan.6, 2017: The Saudis and Kuwaitis are reportedly following through with oil production cuts which should keep oil prices from falling again for the time being. That’s good news for Canada’s oil patch though it’s also contributing to a jolt at the gas pumps for Canadian motorists. Eric Sorensen reports.