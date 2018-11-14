Alberta unveils ‘real-time lost-revenue counter’ amid pipeline delays

The Alberta government has released a “real-time lost-revenue counter” in hopes of making it clear just how much Canadians are losing due to pipeline delays.

The NDP says pipeline delays, including the Trans Mountain pipeline, are costing Canadians more than $80 million per day by keeping resources landlocked.

The province estimates more than $6 billion in revenue has been lost across Canada since the Federal Court of Appeal ruled against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project on Aug. 30.

“From Day 1, we’ve been fighting for Trans Mountain,” Economic Development Minister Deron Bilous said in a media release Wednesday.

“There’s too much at stake. We will keep the federal government’s feet to the fire so that this project isn’t delayed any further.”

Bilous said the lost revenue could be going to build roads, schools and hospitals.

“This is money that we’ve lost out of because of market access,” Bilous said.

The lost-revenue counter is the latest push in the province’s “Keep Canada Working” campaign. It will be displayed digitally at locations near Parliament Hill in Ottawa, as well as through advertisements across Canada.

Albert has spent $10 million on the Keep Canada Working campaign since its launch in May 2018.