Trudeau speaks to Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers a question during a joint press conference with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Justin Trudeau is in Vancouver on Thursday.

The prime minister visited the University of British Columbia earlier in the day, and is set to address the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade (GVBOT).

Trudeau is scheduled to meet with Kennedy Stewart, mayor-elect of Vancouver, and Doug McCallum, mayor-elect of Surrey, after his remarks to the GVBOT.

The prime minister is then scheduled to attend a Liberal Party fundraising event in West Vancouver on Thursday night.

Global News