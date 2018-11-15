Cannabis
November 15, 2018 10:43 am

Armstrong ponders cannabis

By Global News
The City of Armstrong wants to find out what its residents think about allowing cannabis stores in the community.

Mayor Chris Pieper says feedback will be sought through an online survey, a mail-out form, and an open house.

He says they want to find out if the shops should be restricted to certain commercial areas  — or if they’re wanted at all.

The mayor expects to hear a wide range of opinions.

