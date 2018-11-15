Weather
November 15, 2018 6:09 am
Updated: November 15, 2018 6:24 am

Environment Canada warns of poor winter driving conditions as snow set to hit London

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Vehicles driving in winter conditions

Jeremy Keefe
Environment Canada says snow is on the way for London and the surrounding areas.

According to the national weather reporting agency, a deepening low pressure system is moving up along the Eastern Seaboard of the United States and will reach southern Ontario late Thursday afternoon, bringing 5 to 10 centimetres of snowfall.

Story continues below

Parkhill, Komoka, Strathroy and Eastern and Western Middlesex County are also under the advisory.

Snow is expected to continue Thursday night through to early Friday morning. Most the of the snow will fall Thursday night, officials said.

Environment Canada is warning of major impacts on the commute Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Poor winter driving conditions are expected and untreated roads may become snow covered and slippery. Motorists should plan for extra time to reach their destination, officials said.

The snow will taper off on Friday.

According to the weather agency this is expected to be the largest snowfall event so far this season.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

