Environment Canada warns of poor winter driving conditions as snow set to hit London

Environment Canada says snow is on the way for London and the surrounding areas.

According to the national weather reporting agency, a deepening low pressure system is moving up along the Eastern Seaboard of the United States and will reach southern Ontario late Thursday afternoon, bringing 5 to 10 centimetres of snowfall.

READ MORE: Wintry weather prompts city of London golf courses to close for season

Parkhill, Komoka, Strathroy and Eastern and Western Middlesex County are also under the advisory.

Snow is expected to continue Thursday night through to early Friday morning. Most the of the snow will fall Thursday night, officials said.

READ MORE: Boler Mountain preparing for winter season, as London wakes up to thin blanket of snow

Environment Canada is warning of major impacts on the commute Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Poor winter driving conditions are expected and untreated roads may become snow covered and slippery. Motorists should plan for extra time to reach their destination, officials said.

WATCH: Snow, ice cause vehicles to crash in Burlington

The snow will taper off on Friday.

According to the weather agency this is expected to be the largest snowfall event so far this season.