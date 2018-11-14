Canada
November 14, 2018
Updated: November 14, 2018 4:20 pm

Wintry weather prompts city of London golf courses to close for season

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

From left to right, John Bracken, Murray Clark, and Dirk DeVries prepare for their first tee-off at the Thames Valley Golf Club in March of 2017.

Liny Lamberink/980 CFPL
With the first dusting of snow late last week and more in the forecast, the city of London is closing its greens for the season.

The three city-owned golf courses — Fanshawe, River Road, and Thames Valley — were closed Tuesday due to snow, but on Wednesday officials announced the courses would remain closed until next season.

As for winter sports, you’ll have to wait a bit longer to get your skis and snowboards out of storage.

Boler Mountain has not yet set an opening date, saying it depends on the weather and snow production, but last year slopes opened for the season in mid-December.

