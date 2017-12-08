Snow-making operations well underway at Boler Mountain

Get your skis and snowboards ready, with some snow finally falling in the region, the team at Boler Mountain is kicking their snow-making efforts into high gear to get the slopes ready for local skiers and snowboarders.

Officials started making snow on Wednesday night.

READ MORE: Yosemite rock slide injures driver in SUV day after man killed by falling boulder

Greg Strauss with Boler’s management team tells 980 CFPL conditions are looking good.

“This is probably one of the best forecasts we’ve seen this time of year which is going to allow us to make lots of snow and hopefully get open for somewhere around the weekend of Dec. 15.”

Strauss says if the weather holds they hope to have their first runs open by next Friday, their new chalet will also be open at the start of the season. They’re holding an open house Sunday, Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Red Mountain Resort crowd funds for ownership stake

And if you’re looking to lace up your skates, the city announced Thursday night that its outdoor rink at Victoria Park is now open.

You can skate from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., weather permitting.