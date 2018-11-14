Edmonton wrestling events no longer need commission regulation

The City of Edmonton has made a change that will make it easier to hold professional wrestling events.

On Wednesday morning, a decision was made to end the regulation of wrestling in Edmonton, which was in place for nearly 100 years.

The City of Edmonton said the reason for the change is because wrestling is considered a theatrical event that is staged and has pre-determined outcomes.

READ MORE: Prairie Wrestling Alliance prides itself on relationship with fans

“If you’re choreographing moves ahead of time, you know who the winner is going to be, then I think there’s a lot less chance for injury. They’re probably better at it than they were 20 or 30 years ago,” Councillor Scott McKeen said.

“So to have that in a combative sports bylaw, I think, was an overreach.”

Wrestling was first regulated in Edmonton in 1920 when the first Boxing and Wrestling Commission was created. It was the norm during that era, but things have been changing as of late. Vancouver stopped licensing wrestling shows two years ago and Calgary ended the regulation of Stampede Wrestling in 2008.

READ MORE: Moratorium on combative sports officially lifted in Edmonton

Prior to Wednesday’s decision, city staff met with the three local professional wrestling promoters and there was consensus about the change.

“There are injuries that happen, don’t get me wrong, that has happened, but like in every other situation, you take care of it through medical means,” Backbreaker Media’s Mike Malowany said.

“If there’s some intentional things that go on, which pretty much never happens in this business.”

There will be a loss for the Edmonton Sports Combat Commission of about $12,000, which the promoters said they can use to hold more wrestling events in Edmonton.

— With files from Vinesh Pratap