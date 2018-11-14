Crime
November 14, 2018 12:50 pm

Have you seen these men? Police seek public’s help to ID suspects

By Online Journalist  Global News
Video surveillance of break and enter suspects.

Video surveillance of break and enter suspects.

Winnipeg Police Service
A A

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men suspected of a break and enter in the Munroe area.

On Oct. 23, two men pried open the front door of a Grey Street automotive business and stole a number of keys and tools.

READ MORE: Suspects arrested after break and enter, dangerous driving send 2 people to hospital

The thieves used the stolen keys to steal two vehicles, which have since been recovered.

Police have released still images from a surveillance video in an attempt to identify the suspects.

If you have any information about the suspects, call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: Carjackings happening more often in Winnipeg

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Auto Theft
Break And Enter
Crime
Elmwood break and enter
Munroe
Suspects
Wanted
Winnipeg break and enter
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News