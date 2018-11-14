Have you seen these men? Police seek public’s help to ID suspects

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men suspected of a break and enter in the Munroe area.

On Oct. 23, two men pried open the front door of a Grey Street automotive business and stole a number of keys and tools.

The thieves used the stolen keys to steal two vehicles, which have since been recovered.

Police have released still images from a surveillance video in an attempt to identify the suspects.

Recognize these two suspects? They are responsible for a break & enter to an automotive business on October 23, 2018. Please contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS if you have any information. Details: https://t.co/J2jndLtZyX pic.twitter.com/jdAH9RuUsc — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 14, 2018

If you have any information about the suspects, call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

