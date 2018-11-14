Have you seen these men? Police seek public’s help to ID suspects
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men suspected of a break and enter in the Munroe area.
On Oct. 23, two men pried open the front door of a Grey Street automotive business and stole a number of keys and tools.
READ MORE: Suspects arrested after break and enter, dangerous driving send 2 people to hospital
The thieves used the stolen keys to steal two vehicles, which have since been recovered.
Police have released still images from a surveillance video in an attempt to identify the suspects.
If you have any information about the suspects, call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
WATCH: Carjackings happening more often in Winnipeg
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.