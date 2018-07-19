Suspects arrested after break and enter, dangerous driving send 2 people to hospital

A man and a woman are in custody while a third suspect remains at large after a woman was assaulted in her home and a man was hit by a car.

After going outside to check on her barking dogs on the evening of July 8, a 62-year-old woman came face-to-face with the barrel of a gun.

The man holding the gun assaulted the woman while a second man and a woman went into the home where a 63-year-old man was also assaulted. The three suspects stole the homeowners’ car and were later spotted in another vehicle speeding down Kenaston Boulevard near Sterling Lyon Parkway.

The three suspects narrowly missed hitting a WFPS vehicle, then ended up hitting a man walking on Cambridge Street near Academy Road. The man suffered serious injuries. The female resident and male pedestrian were later treated in hospital.

Police spotted the vehicle, still driving dangerously, on Simcoe Street near Wellington Avenue and tried to stop it. The vehicle lost control and the suspects were arrested trying to get away on foot.

Searching the vehicle, police found a sawed-off rifle and magazine. Police later found the male suspect was responsible for robbing multiple liquor stores between June 1 and July 8 of about $4,000 worth of booze.

Facing multiple charges are Nicholas Donald Harper and Susan Kitty Thompson, both of Winnipeg. The third suspect has not been found.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes unit at 204-986-6219.