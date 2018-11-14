Onion Lake RCMP continue to search for suspect in attempted sexual assault

Police continue to look for a suspect in a break and enter and attempted sexual assault from almost a year ago.

RCMP said a woman in her 70s awoke in her Onion Lake area home in December 2017 to find a man in her bedroom.

He attempted to sexually assault her, but she was able to deter him, according to police.

The man fled out the back of the home when someone knocked on the front door.

Investigators said extensive efforts have been taken to identify the man, and they have interviewed several people.

The suspect is less than five-foot six inches tall with a very thin build.

An RCMP forensic artist was able to make a sketch of the suspect.

Police have released it to the public in the hope someone can identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Onion Lake RCMP at 306-344-5550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Onion Lake is roughly 325 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.