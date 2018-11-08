Crime
Saskatoon motel owner found guilty of sex assault

Northwoods Inn owner John Pontes (left) was found guilty of sexual assault for touching a tenant’s breasts in Saskatoon provincial court.

John Pontes, the owner of Northwoods Inn and Suites on Idylwyld Drive in Saskatoon, was found guilty of sexual assault in provincial court on Thursday.

Pontes was accused of raping a tenant in his suite at Northwoods Inn, as well as touching her breasts in a back room of the motel.

A judge believed the allegation Pontes touched the woman’s breasts. He was found not guilty on the rape allegation.

He was also found not guilty of extortion.

The complainant alleged Pontes offered an exchange of accommodations or a job at the motel for sex.

Pontes said he never touched the complainant, who was a tenant at the motel from April until June of 2017.

