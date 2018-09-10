Sexual assault, extortion trial starts for Northwoods Inn owner

The first day of the sexual assault trial for a Saskatoon motel owner started on Monday.

John Pontes operates the Northwoods Inn and Suites on Idylwyld Drive and has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of extortion, as well as uttering threats to cause death.

A woman testified that after she paid half a month’s rent last June for her room in the motel, Pontes felt her breasts in a back room. She said he invited her to his suite that evening.

The woman said she tried to get drunk, and eventually went with Pontes to his room and that’s when she said he raped her.

When she was leaving, the woman said Pontes implied an exchange of accommodations for sex; however, the next day she said she was evicted from the motel.

The judge granted the defence’s severance application to split the trial into two, as the two sets of charges stem from separate incidents involving two complainants.

Pontes was released on bail, two days after being charged last November.

The trial will continue on Tuesday in Saskatoon provincial court.

Pontes was originally charged with a third count of sexual assault and one count of obtaining sexual service for consideration, but the charges were stayed.