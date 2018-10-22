Description of sexual assault suspect release by Saskatoon police

Editor’s note: Saskatoon police have updated the location of the alleged sexual assault
Police say a woman was sexually assault outside a Saskatoon business early Monday morning.
A woman told police she was also physically assaulted at around 2 a.m. outside the business in the 3300-block of 8th Street East.
She was injured and taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect is roughly 20-years-old, five-foot-nine with a muscular build, and a snake tattoo on the left side of his neck.
He was wearing baggy, low-slung pants, a red jacket or a hoodie with a red hood, a dark-coloured snap back hat with a flat brim, and black high-top shoes with white soles.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
