Dangerous ‘gift bags’ pop up along Grand Avenue in Cambridge

Over the past few days, Cambridge residents have stumbled across suspicious gift bags with a picture of an angel on the front of them along Grand Avenue.

On Nov. 11, Waterloo Regional Police say someone stumbled upon a gift bag near Grand Avenue South with the words “open me” written on it.

Police say the contents of the bag included some marijuana, both loose and in edible form, as well as Advil, and some Fisherman’s Friend lozenges and some pills that may be vitamins. The bag also contained some hand-written notes.

Two days later, another gift bag was discovered with similar contents as well as a baggie containing some white powder.

Waterloo police spokesperson Cherri Greeno said that while police are unsure whether the packages were left with positive or negative intentions, it is irrelevant.

“Children could get their hands on the bags and consume the contents and that is a major concern of ours,” she said, while also noting that animals could also stumble upon them.

Police are asking anyone who finds a similar gift bag or any other information regarding the case to contact them at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.