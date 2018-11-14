Snow squall advisory in effect for Waterloo Region, Wellington County

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall advisory for the Region of Waterloo and Wellington County.

The agency is warning of “brief but intense lake effect flurries” throughout the morning.

Environment Canada also warns drivers of visibility issues and says that as much as five centimetres of snow could be a possibility in some areas.

Those travelling outside of Waterloo Region and Wellington County should be aware that snow squall warnings have been issued for areas closer to Lake Huron and Georgian Bay and higher accumulations are expected.